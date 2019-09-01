|
August 28, 2019
Frank Hull Shipman, Jr., 97, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, passed away on August 28, 2019, after a short illness. Frank is survived by his wife, Ruth, and her daughter, Adrienne. He is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth and husband Ray; sons, Frank and wife Catherine, Charles and wife Joanne, and George. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Claire, Christopher, Meredith, Nicholas, and Caroline, and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jayden, Maddox, Mackenzie, and Rex. Frank is also survived by his sister, Carol LaPierre, and his cousin, Robert Rust. Frank was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret, and their daughters, Catherine and Marylinda, and son, John.
Frank was born and raised in New York where he attended Richmond Hill High School. He graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic University in 1942. After enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1943, he attained the rank of Second Lieutenant. Frank was first a Paratrooper and then in the Corps of Engineers in the Pacific Theatre.
After the end of the war, he worked for Cities Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Catalytic Corporation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1955, he joined a New York engineering company, M.W. Kellogg, with whom he would stay until he retired in 1985. He relocated to Kellogg's London Branch in 1964, and was there until 1970 before coming back to the company's new location in Houston, Texas. In 1981, he was made M.W.K. President and stayed with the organization until retirement as Chairman.
Frank and his wife retired to Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. Frank lost his first wife shortly thereafter and then married Ruth in 1987. He was an avid golfer and an active member of Fair Oaks Ranch Country Club.
A service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with a burial following the service. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019