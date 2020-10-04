Frank J. Hoey, of Bozeman, Montana entered the heavens on the afternoon of Thursday, September 17, 2020 after reaching the young age of 86. He passed peacefully within his home in Canyon Lake, Texas with his beloved wife, Irene, by his side.

Frank was born July 5, 1934 in Bozeman, MT to Margaret Effie Ross and Robert Carl Hoey. After graduation from high school in Bozeman, he attended Montana State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi and a baseball and star football player. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1960. He graduated from Montana State University in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree, then obtained a Master of Education in 1964. From 1958 to 1965, he was an Assistant Professor and Head Football and Baseball Coach at Western Montana College.

He led the football team to three consecutive MCC football championships.

In 1966, the National Junior Chamber of Commerce included him as one of the Outstanding Young Men of America.

Frank was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, who dedicated many years of his life to helping others and in service to his faith and membership in Canyon Lake Presbyterian Church as an elder. He also served his local and global community as both an Alzafar Shriner since 1974 and as a Master Mason for over 60 years.

Frank retired from Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1996 after nearly 20 years of service.

He and his wife, Irene enjoyed traveling in their motor home and logged tens of thousands of miles exploring the United States and our neighboring countries.

Frank was passionate about all sports with football being his most favorite. He also spent many pleasant afternoons teaching his grandchildren putting techniques in their younger years.

He was a quiet and kind gentleman holding the highest integrity in all his endeavors.

He is preceded in eternal rest by his parents, son Gregory, and late pet Brandy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Irene Hoey; children, Connie Cuellar, Kimberly Hoey, Mike Cuellar, Richard Hoey, Chris Cuellar, and Greg Cuellar; grandchildren Corena Camino, Thomas Cuellar, Jessica Vela, Christina Burr, and Michael Cuellar; as well as a host of great grandchildren and other beloved relatives.

Frank was a strong, proud, and genuinely good man who is loved and will be missed by many!