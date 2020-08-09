United States Air Force Medical Service Corps, Colonel Frank J. Perri (retired), born 21 June 1929 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, home of the Groundhog, passed away at the age of 91 on 5 August 2020. Col. Perri was a 1947 graduate of Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic School in Punxsutawney and in 1951 received a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Bonaventure University, NY. Col. Perri enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and proudly served his country for 34 years, retiring in 1985. His first assignment in 1951 was at Gunter AFB, AL. as a preventative medicine technician and instructor. In 1955 he was transferred to Bushy Park, England and served as a medic until called to active duty as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1956. His first assignment as an officer was as Squadron Commander and Registrar at the 2796th USAF hospital Norton AFB, CA. In 1962 he was transferred to the 7520th USAF hospital South Ruislip, England, and in 1965 transferred to Sheppard AFB, TX as an instructor in the basic course in medical service administration. His next assignment was to Vandenberg AFB, CA in 1968 as the Associate Administrator at the USAF hospital. After that, he was assigned to the 20th USAF hospital Upper Heyford, England as the Administrator. He then returned to Texas as the Associate Administrator at the USAF hospital Wilford Hall. Still moving in 1978 he joined the Medical Inspector Group as the Lead Administrator for an A-team. He served his last 5 years at Brooks AFB, TX as the Biometrics Division Chief and later as the Director of Health Care support at the Surgeon General's Office. Col. Perri's military awards include the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Col. Perri was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gene and Mary Perri, and his seven sisters, Pauline, Louise, Theresa, Mary, Rose Marie, Jeannie, and Rachel. Also his daughter Lisa Perri Molina and granddaughter Jessica. He is survived by the love of his life, Joyce and son Gene. His grandsons Shaun, Kevin and Alan and his great-granddaughter Kayla. Also, step-daughters Vickie and Laurie, their husbands Bubba and Robert, and step-grandchildren Brandi Jo, Shanna Dee and Dustin. Frank will be sadly missed by his family, friends and extended Air Force family. Col. Perri was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church and a 3rd and 4th honorary member of the Knights of Columbus as well as an avid bowler. He was also the ambassador to the infamous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, where every February 2nd you'd get the weather report straight from Gobblers Knob.

Frank's life will be celebrated on Monday, August 17th at St. Mark's, 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78232. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM, followed by a Rosary at 11:00 AM.

FUNERAL MASSMONDAY, AUGUST 17, 202011:30 AMST. MARK THE

EVANGELIST

A private ceremony for immediately family only will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors to lay Frank to rest.

A livestream of the services will be broadcast on the church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/StMarkEvangelistSA

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, svdpsa.org/donate, in memory of Frank, to support those in need, especially during this season of uncertainty.

