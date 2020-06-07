FRANK JOE DARILEK
Frank Joe Darilek, age 95 passed away on June 3, 2020 Frank was preceded in death by his wife of over 69 years, Evelyn, his parents Josephine (Beran) and Frank Darilek, his sister Vlasta Mikes and her husband Edward, his sister Della Darilek, his sister Olga Darilek, and his daughter-in-law Anne Darilek (wife of Michael).

He is survived by his six children - Diana Kloesel (Harvey), Elyse Chaloupka (Gene), Beverly Darilek (Larry), Robert Darilek, Joan James (Roy) and Michael Darilek, nineteen grandchildren and thiry-one great-grandchildren

Services are scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at the St Joseph's Catholic Church Social Center, Moulton, Tx.

Viewing at 9:00am and Rosary at 9:30am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
09:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church Social Center
JUN
8
Rosary
09:30 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church Social Center
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church Social Center
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
128 East 5th Street
Flatonia, TX 78941
3618653311
