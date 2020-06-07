Frank Joe Darilek, age 95 passed away on June 3, 2020 Frank was preceded in death by his wife of over 69 years, Evelyn, his parents Josephine (Beran) and Frank Darilek, his sister Vlasta Mikes and her husband Edward, his sister Della Darilek, his sister Olga Darilek, and his daughter-in-law Anne Darilek (wife of Michael).

He is survived by his six children - Diana Kloesel (Harvey), Elyse Chaloupka (Gene), Beverly Darilek (Larry), Robert Darilek, Joan James (Roy) and Michael Darilek, nineteen grandchildren and thiry-one great-grandchildren

Services are scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2020 at the St Joseph's Catholic Church Social Center, Moulton, Tx.

Viewing at 9:00am and Rosary at 9:30am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00am.