"Born in Fort Worth, TX to Joseph T. White and Marjorie M. White.

He grew up in San Antonio and attended St. Mary's school; Central Catholic High School (class of 1954), and St. Mary's University.

He was preceded in death by parents and brothers, Steve, Tony, Joe Jr., and sister-in-law Ralene B. White. Survived by siblings Mary (George) Fleet, Margie (David) Gilsdorf, Louis P. White, W. Mike (Toni) White, Amy White, Karen White, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank worked at Braniff Airlines and several golf shops. In his free time, he played at the local golf courses. As a life-long faithful Catholic, he was an active member of both Blessed Sacrament and St. John's parishes. Mass of Christian burial planned for a later date."

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
