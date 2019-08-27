|
August 24, 2019
Frank Louis Granata, was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 19, 1928 to Sam and Michelina Granata. Frank was an active member of San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church, retired from City Public Service in 1983, after 30 years of dedicated service to the Community as a Supervisor, for City Public Service - Gas Division, Southside location. Frank served 11 years in the Texas National Guard's 36th Division Arty. HQ Btry as a First Sgt. Frank married and was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Yolanda Monaco Granata. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Gabriel Granato, Pete Granato, Sam Granata; sister, Rosie Granieri, her husband John. He is survived by his son, Sam Blas Granata, wife Debbie; daughter, Carol Ann Granata Thompson, husband Rick; grandchildren: Christy Marie Pantusa (Charles), Matthew Richard Thompson and Hunter Louis Thompson; great grandsons: Andrew and Nathan Pantusa; brother, Louis A. Granata and his wife Jackie; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 28 at 6:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Thursday, August 29 at 9:00 A.M. at San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 27, 2019