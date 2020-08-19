1/1
FRANK M. ARZOLA JR.
1946. - 2020
On Friday, August 14, 2020, heaven gained an angel, Frank Arzola Jr., age 73. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 23, 1946. Frank was a veteran of the United States Navy and served two tours in Vietnam. He was also a proud member of the VFW Post 76. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Manuela and Frank Arzola Sr., and his brother in-law, Andrew Ramos. Frank is survived by his siblings, Beatrice Apolinar (Susano), Ernest Arzola, and Sylvia Arzola-Ramos; his nieces and nephews, Steve Apolinar, Mark Apolinar (Serena Davila), Bryan Apolinar, Audrey Ramos (Daniel Romero); Aaron Ramos, Shelby Morris; his grandniece Arabella Apolinar; his grandnephews, Amedo and Dante Apolinar; and numerous extended family members and friends. His shoes will never be filled and he will be sorely missed for his generous and loving heart. Until we see you again.

FUNERAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

AUGUST 22, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

Pastor John Rodriguez will officiate.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
