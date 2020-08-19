On Friday, August 14, 2020, heaven gained an angel, Frank Arzola Jr., age 73. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 23, 1946. Frank was a veteran of the United States Navy and served two tours in Vietnam. He was also a proud member of the VFW Post 76. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Manuela and Frank Arzola Sr., and his brother in-law, Andrew Ramos. Frank is survived by his siblings, Beatrice Apolinar (Susano), Ernest Arzola, and Sylvia Arzola-Ramos; his nieces and nephews, Steve Apolinar, Mark Apolinar (Serena Davila), Bryan Apolinar, Audrey Ramos (Daniel Romero); Aaron Ramos, Shelby Morris; his grandniece Arabella Apolinar; his grandnephews, Amedo and Dante Apolinar; and numerous extended family members and friends. His shoes will never be filled and he will be sorely missed for his generous and loving heart. Until we see you again.

