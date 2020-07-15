1/1
FRANK M. ORTIZ
Frank Ortiz was called home to be with our Lord on July 9, 2020 at the age of 71.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Victor & Manuela Ortiz, brothers; Jose, Victor, Ramon, Poncho, Mercede, sisters; Juana & Timo. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Anna, daughters Vivian, Vangie (Efren), Victoria (Gary), Velma, brothers Ralph, David, sisters; Maria, Evangelina (Santos), Martina, Barbarita, grandchildren; Destiny (Mike), Amber (Dominick), James, Arlene (Cortez), Valerie, Jeremy, Valdemar, Raymond, Joshua, Jazelynn, Jalissa, Gracie, Jasiah, great grandchildren; Coreyna, Audri, Addy, Madi, Isabella, MJ. Frank was in the Navy and a Vietnam solider but most importantly a solider of God. He always had a strong faith and lived his life as a testimony. He was in a prison ministry. Frank enjoyed spending time with family, bar- b queuing, selling at the flea markets. He was known as a collector of so many items. He is deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held at San Antonio Mortuary on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00PM-8:00PM. service at 6:00PM. Friday, July 17, 2020 visitation will be held from 8:00-10:00AM followed by interment at First Memorial Park Cemetery.






Published in Express-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
San Antonio Mortuary
JUL
16
Service
06:00 PM
San Antonio Mortuary
JUL
17
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
San Antonio Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
SAN ANTONIO MORTUARY - SAN ANTONIO
703 PALO ALTO RD
San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 924-8888
