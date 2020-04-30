Home

FRANK PANTUSO
FRANK NICK PANTUSO


1925 - 2020
FRANK NICK PANTUSO Obituary

Frank Nick Pantuso, 94, of San Antonio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 28, 2020. Frank was born on November 7, 1925 to Nicola Filippo and Rachelina Granata Pantuso. Frank was a past member of San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church, the San Francescani Society, and past president of the Christopher Columbus Italian Society. Frank served proudly in the US Marine Corp in Okinawa during WWII and retired from Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Frank authored two books, available at the San Antonio Public Library, "My Italian Catholic Community of SA 1925-1941", and "Italians of SA". Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carmelina; brother Joseph; and granddaughter, Mary. Frank is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia M. Pantuso; children, Ginny (RJ.) Sledge, Cathy (Dave) Hazzard, Ann (Wayne) Liu, Frank (Tracy) Pantuso and Judy Pantuso; grandchildren: Regina, Tony, David, Jr., Scott, Nick, Amanda, Rachael, Ashley, Hailey, and Lance Jr.; great grandchildren, Chloe, Mason, Evan, Camron, Alex, Caris; brother, Philip (Marjorie), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 1st and a memorial celebration mass of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, request donations can be made to San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 30, 2020
