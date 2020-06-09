FRANK OBREGON
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank Obregon, 65, joined the angels on June 6, 2020. Frank was born in 1955 to Maurilio and Vita Obregon, and was raised in San Antonio with his eight siblings.

Frank graduated from Burbank High School in 1974 and later earned a B.A. in Biology from St. Mary's University. He served as the Corporate Director for Environmental Services at J&J Worldwide Services where he made many life-long friends.

Frank is survived by Rose, his wife of 41 years; their children Marcus, Gabriella, and Genevieve whom he showered with unconditional love; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who brought great joy to his life. Frank was a loyal friend to all and was known for his sincerity, vibrant smile, sense of humor, and unwavering willingness to help wherever needed.

A visitation will be held on June 10 from 5-9 p.m. with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow on June 11 at 11 a.m., both to be held at Mission Park South.

Frank's family would like to call attention to the need for research into effective treatments against pancreatic cancer and encourage those interested to contribute to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in his honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Rosary
07:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved