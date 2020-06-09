Frank Obregon, 65, joined the angels on June 6, 2020. Frank was born in 1955 to Maurilio and Vita Obregon, and was raised in San Antonio with his eight siblings.

Frank graduated from Burbank High School in 1974 and later earned a B.A. in Biology from St. Mary's University. He served as the Corporate Director for Environmental Services at J&J Worldwide Services where he made many life-long friends.

Frank is survived by Rose, his wife of 41 years; their children Marcus, Gabriella, and Genevieve whom he showered with unconditional love; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who brought great joy to his life. Frank was a loyal friend to all and was known for his sincerity, vibrant smile, sense of humor, and unwavering willingness to help wherever needed.

A visitation will be held on June 10 from 5-9 p.m. with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow on June 11 at 11 a.m., both to be held at Mission Park South.

Frank's family would like to call attention to the need for research into effective treatments against pancreatic cancer and encourage those interested to contribute to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in his honor.