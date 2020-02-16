Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
4201 De Zavala Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
4201 De Zavala Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Frank Pena

Frank Pena Obituary

Frank Pena, CMSgt, USAF (Ret.), musician, probation officer, deputy constable, loving father and devoted husband passed away January 19, 2020. His final days were spent with his family by his side. Frank is survived by his wife, Celia (Sally) Pena, his children: Sandy Pitman, Judi Bailey, Mickey Pena, Roberta Urrutia, Julie Pena, and Anna Pena, his brother, Charles Pena, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Pat Pena.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Holy Cross High School www.holycross-sa.socs.net

Visitation and Memorial Service

Friday, February 28th at 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM, respectively.

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home 6321 Bandera Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238

Rosary and Mass

Saturday, February 29th at 9:30 AM and 10:00 AM, respectively.

St. Francis of Assisi

4201 De Zavala Rd.

San Antonio, TX 78249

For additional information about his life, see www.facebook.com/Frank.pena.980

Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
