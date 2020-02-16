|
|
Frank Pena, CMSgt, USAF (Ret.), musician, probation officer, deputy constable, loving father and devoted husband passed away January 19, 2020. His final days were spent with his family by his side. Frank is survived by his wife, Celia (Sally) Pena, his children: Sandy Pitman, Judi Bailey, Mickey Pena, Roberta Urrutia, Julie Pena, and Anna Pena, his brother, Charles Pena, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Pat Pena.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Holy Cross High School www.holycross-sa.socs.net
Visitation and Memorial Service
Friday, February 28th at 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM, respectively.
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home 6321 Bandera Rd. San Antonio, TX 78238
Rosary and Mass
Saturday, February 29th at 9:30 AM and 10:00 AM, respectively.
St. Francis of Assisi
4201 De Zavala Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78249
For additional information about his life, see www.facebook.com/Frank.pena.980
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020