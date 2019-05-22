San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
McArthur Park Church of Christ
1907 N.E. Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Rodgers


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Rodgers Obituary
March 4, 1935 - May 18, 2019
Frank Rodgers age 84, entered God's rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 4, 1935. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Rodgers; daughters Patricia Rodgers; Cheryl Holley and husband Greg; Debbie Rodgers; grandson Austen Holley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A celebration service is at MacArthur Park Church of Christ, Saturday 25th at 11:00 a.m.
You are invited to sign
the guest book at www.Porterloring.com.
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now