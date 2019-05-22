|
March 4, 1935 - May 18, 2019
Frank Rodgers age 84, entered God's rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 4, 1935. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Rodgers; daughters Patricia Rodgers; Cheryl Holley and husband Greg; Debbie Rodgers; grandson Austen Holley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A celebration service is at MacArthur Park Church of Christ, Saturday 25th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2019