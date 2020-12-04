1/
Frank T. Cano Sr.
Frank T. Cano Sr. was born June 24, 1953 and passed away on November 28, 2020. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Isabel E. Cano; parents, Joe G. Cano Sr. and Maria Z. Cano; and 4 Siblings. He is survived by his children, Frank Jr. (Abby), Patsy (Russell), Jerry (Cynthia) and Betty (Javier); 18 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren and 6 Siblings. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.




Published in Express-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 226-6111
