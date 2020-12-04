Frank T. Cano Sr. was born June 24, 1953 and passed away on November 28, 2020. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Isabel E. Cano; parents, Joe G. Cano Sr. and Maria Z. Cano; and 4 Siblings. He is survived by his children, Frank Jr. (Abby), Patsy (Russell), Jerry (Cynthia) and Betty (Javier); 18 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren and 6 Siblings. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.