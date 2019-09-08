|
|
September 5, 2019
Frank T. Navarro was born January 1, 1925 and went to be with our Lord on September 5, 2019. Frank served his country in the United States Army.
He was a W.W. II veteran who received the following acknowledgments: Good Conduct Medal, European- African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal & Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button, Bronze Star Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge.
Frank ("Grandpa") was a kind, humble man with a heart of gold. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and great friend to many. Grandpa was charming, quick-witted and could always make you laugh. He was a gentleman who always put his family first. Most of all, he was a man of faith who prayed the rosary daily and taught by example how to be a devout Catholic.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank T. Navarro, Sr. and Rosa Navarro, brother Rudy Navarro, sisters Mary Rodriguez and Margie Sandoval, and sons Joseph, Dominic, George and Frank. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ernestine D. Navarro, daughter Mariela Ruiz (Javier), sons Richard, Bob, Jerry (Velma), Marty, and Steve (Lisa), daughter in law Tina Gamino, sister in law Josie Delgado, brother in law Willie Sandoval, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jose Perez and his assistant Glenda, Dr. Robert Goff, Lupe Cuadros and Sarah who cared for Frank in the last year, and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Methodist Texsan Hospital who cared for Frank in his final days. The Methodist Texsan staff was exceptional in supporting the family and ensured that Frank was comfortable and peaceful during his final hours.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church at 4603 Manitou Dr. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Procession will depart from Angelus Funeral Home at 1119 N St Mary's St. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery No. 2 with military honors.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019