More Obituaries for Frank Palasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Palasky

Frank W. Palasky Obituary
April 23, 1947 - June 25, 2019
Frank W. Palasky, age 72, passed away June 25, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 23, 1947 to Frank and Lorraine (Schueller) Palasky. He is survived by his wife Denise Palasky; children, Wade Frank Palasky and wife Erica, Lance Palasky, Tina Wilkerson and husband Van; grandchildren, Zachary Palasky, Alice Palasky, Ethan, Rachel, Ashley, Heather, Cheyenne and Blade; sisters, Addie Kay Wogstad and husband James, Janie Turner and husband Jeffrey; brother, Jimmie Palasky and wife Lisa; numerous great-grand children; father-in-law, Walter Bachleda. Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera road from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M with a memorial service at 7:00 P.M.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
