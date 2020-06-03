FRANK WHITE
Frank White, age 72, passed away on May 28, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.He was born in Cumming, Georgia on July 30, 1947. Frank was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Annie Mae White; his siblings H.R., James, Mildred, Dorothy, Charles and Glenda all of Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia White; two sons, Brad White, Michael and wife Dee Dee White; his grandchildren, Kenneth and wife Karen Marshall, Scott and wife Emily Marshall; 2 great granddaughters, Maple and Penelope. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Joe Gonzalez; nieces and nephews, Debbie Davis, Alan Stewart and Rodney Schumann all of Texas; numerous nieces and nephews in Georgia.Visitation will be on Friday, June 5th from 6-8 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm.The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, June 6th at 2:00 pm with private interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.


Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
