Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Frank Wolfe Tobola


1954 - 2020
Frank Wolfe Tobola Obituary

Frank W. Tobola, age 65, passed away March 3, 2020 in Alpine, TX. He was born on July 24, 1954 to Alfred Leo & Elsie Mae Tobola. He graduated from Alpine High School and Sul Ross State University. He taught and coached for 33 years throughout Texas. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Karen Tobola; and his parents.

He is survived by his sons, Christopher J. Tobola (April Harris) and SSgt Nicholas S. Tobola (Stephanie Conoley); grandchildren, Breven S., Kaydence B., Rylen H., Reagan P., and Easton J.; brothers, Alfred L. Tobola, Jr. (Sally) and George F. Tobola (Bonnie); and various family members.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be 12 noon, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the TX High School Coaches Association, Benevolence Fund, P.O. Drawer 1138, San Marcos, TX 78667.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020
