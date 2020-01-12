|
|
God has gained an angel, Frankie Helen Toole, at the age of 76 when she was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. Born to Frank and Alice Greenfield, Helen began her earthly pilgrimage on her grandparents' farmhouse in Wann County, OK. Helen graduated from Wichita High School and in 1964, she graduated from Saint Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, KS. Helen met her husband-to-be, Jack Toole, in 1962 while he was on active duty in the USAF, and they married in Kansas on August 1, 1964. Helen worked in nursing for 35 years, mostly in the operating room as a CNOR. She was caring, loving, and a very compassionate nurse that truly cared for the well-being of every patient. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:00am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A 2:00pm Praise Service will follow burial at Trinity United Methodist Church, 6800 Wurzbach Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 10223 McAllister Frwy Ste. 100 San Antonio, TX 78216.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020