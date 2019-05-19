Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:15 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter #2)
Franklin John Ackermann Obituary
May 12, 2019
Franklin John Ackermann, age 86, passed into Heaven on May 12, 2019.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas to George & Lilly Ackermann. He served in the U.S. Army in his early years. His later years were spent in San Antonio raising cattle. He is now in heaven looking after the cows with his beloved wife, Patricia.

The Graveside Service will be 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter #2) with U.S. Army Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019
