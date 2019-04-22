|
December 30, 1961 - April 12, 2019
Franklin Roy Workman, 57, passed away on April 12, 2019 and was born on December 30, 1961 in Bryan, Texas to Stanley H. Workman and Billie Jean Workman.
He attended Ridgeview Elementary, Nimitz Middle School and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in June 1980.
He was employed with Dales Paint and Body for 10 years and All State Insurance for 20 years.
He enjoyed hunting in south Texas, deer hunting in Wisconsin and fishing in Port Aransas. He also enjoyed bowling and had bowled a perfect 300 game.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Elisabeth Workman and Frank and Helen Gallaway.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Tumlinson; step-son, Jordan Tumlinson; parents, Stanley and Billie Jean Workman; brother, Walter H. Workman; and niece, Melinda Workman.
A memorial celebration will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Harmony Hills Baptist Church, 707 McCarty Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78216.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 22, 2019