November 28, 1947 - December 12, 2018
Fred Bartz was born on November 28, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas.
After a lengthy illness he passed away peacefully on December 12, 2018 in Littleton, Colorado.
A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 1:30pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church (10703 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78230) with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
For full obituary please visit horancares.com/obits/fred-
bartz/.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019