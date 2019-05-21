|
October 10, 1939 - May 18, 2019
Fred G. Rodriguez passed peacefully on May 18, 2019, in San Antonio, TX, with his devoted family by his side until his final breath. After a long and accomplished life, he will be forever remembered and universally missed.
Fred was born on October 10, 1939 in Rio Grande City, TX to Dr. Mamiliano Juan and Rebecca Garza Rodriguez. As the second oldest of six children, Fred was given talents and responsibilities from a very young age.
Fred had the unique experience of being educated at Texas A&M while ultimately graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. After obtaining his JD degree from UT Law, he served in the United States Army utilizing his language proficiency in Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Russian. He dutifully served before, during, and after the Cuban Crisis.
Fred then worked as an Assistant Criminal District Attorney in the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney's office from 1967 to 1977. From there, he moved to the United States Attorney's office where he was the First Assistant for the Western District of Texas until 1981. As the first Hispanic to ever occupy this position, he received commendations by the United States Attorney General's Office, the United States Postal Service, and the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In 1987, after being duly elected, Fred was the first Hispanic to serve as the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney. As a certified specialist in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and the National Board of Trial Advocacy, Fred had the distinction of practicing law for over 50 years.
Fred also enjoyed a lifetime of athletics and exercise. He was four sport athlete in high school, a member of the Texas A&M weightlifting team, and for the last 20 years actively competed in the Senior Olympics in numerous track and field events, at local, state, and national levels. Fred was a firm believer in exercising both the body and the mind until his final days.
In 1978, Fred married the love of his life, Carolyn Walker and set out his proudest achievement of becoming a father to two beautiful children, Sabrina Lisel and Frederick Travis. While he may have enjoyed many titles throughout his long, storied life, his favorite title was simply "dad".
He will join his bride, Carolyn Walker-Rodriguez, and their beautiful daughter, Sabrina Lisel in the family's eternal journey. He is survived by his cherished son Travis and his wife Constance Bosché, his precious grandson and absolute joy of his life, Frederic Ambrose; his loving siblings, Evangeline Marino, Judy Rodriguez, Dr. Jim and Katherine Rodriguez, Dolores and Julio Madrigal, Marty and Leon Garcia; his loyal in-laws Audrey Driscoll, Yvette Howard, Dr. Nora and Ed Curran, Carla and Greg Touliatos; and 30 nieces and nephews and counting. Fred will be forever admired for his wisdom, strength, and poise.
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, 111 Barilla, San Antonio, TX 78209, with internment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on May 21, 2019