Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Fred Garza Obituary

Fred Garza went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019 at the age of 60. Fred was born on August 26, 1959 in Halringen, Texas to Sam C. and Petra Garza.

Fred is preceded in death by his father Sam C. Garza. He is survived by his mother Petra R Garza; step-mom Ana Maria Perez Garza; Claudia Medina (Jonathan), Sam R Garza ( Laura), Rick R Garza, Geraldo Perez Garza,

and Samuel Perez Garza ( Rose), grandson Nathan Pezina, numerous nephews and a niece.

Visitation will Sunday, November 24th from 5-8 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

The funeral service will be Monday, November 25th at 9 a.m. with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019
