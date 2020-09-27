1/1
FRED GEORGE SIEBRECHT, JR.
1946 - 2020
Fred George Siebrecht, Jr., age 74 of San Antonio, surrounded by his family, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 4, 1946 to Fred George Siebrecht, Sr. and Lillian Mae Wagner Siebrecht.

Fred graduated from Highlands High School in 1964. He operated his own business for thirty-six years before retiring in 2016. Fred was diagnosed with Non-Hopkins Lymphoma in early 2018 and was cared for by his loving wife for the past two years.

Fred is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Vicki Shannon Siebrecht of San Antonio; daughters, Brandie (Cory) Brucks of Hondo, Kimberly Britsch of San Antonio, Shannon (Aaron) Mater of McKinney; son, Phillip (Carina) Veale of McAllen and eleven cherished grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Peggy Allen of Comfort, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Johnny Steven Siebrecht and two nieces, Cindy Bolding and Karrie Kay Cole.

Visitation and gathering will begin on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 3:30 pm at the Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home Chapel in Castroville.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
