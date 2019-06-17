August 3, 1926 - June 15, 2019

Fred Woodley died June 15, 2019 at his residence.



He was born August 3, 1926 in San Antonio, the oldest son of Thomas MacCommon Woodley and Jane Reily Woodley, a pioneer ranching family in the Sabinal-Uvalde area.



He married Joan Weilbacher on February 14, 1982 in San Antonio.



His early years were spent in Sabinal. A graduate of Texas Military Institute in 1944, he subsequently enlisted in the Navy to serve as a radarman on a troop transport carrier in the Pacific Theater of World War 2 ferrying Marines to the shores of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After the war he attended Baylor University and then resumed his family ranching duties until one particular winter morning he was told to ride out across the pasture and see what ailed a calf on the ground. A recent norther with a damp and freezing, blowing, sleeting wind pursued him across the field. It was at that point, he recalls in later years, that he figured there had to be a better way to earn his keep.



Leaving for a while the ranching life behind he attended law school at St. Mary's University graduating in 1953. He received his Master's of Law degree from New York University in 1954. Settling in San Antonio after law school he raised his family while practicing tax law and teaching it at St. Mary's Law School. It was in 1963, upon the death of his father, he transitioned away from law and returned to farming and ranching for the remainder of his life. He managed this business by maintaining the family residence in San Antonio and, learning to fly, made his oftentimes daily trip to the farm flying his Beechcraft Bonanza to the dirt strip there. He accumulated over 5,000 hours of flight time in these years. At the culmination of his business life, he was the owner/operator of the largest privately-owned hog farm in the State of Texas marketing over 20,000 pigs per year.



Fred belonged to the Texas Cavaliers, the San Antonio German Club, The Argyle and the San Antonio Country Club where he served as President from 1996-1997. He loved golf, was three times club champion at SACC and played tournament golf in eleven nations.



He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Weilbacher Woodley, son Thomas Fred Woodley, daughter Dianne Littleton and her husband Rick Littleton and daughter Susanne Vanham. Grandchildren: Stacy Hoyt and husband Joel, Lance Littleton and wife Allye, Blair Hulett and husband Jimmy, Riley Vanham and wife Cates, Colby Hubbard and husband John and Brady Vanham. Great-grandchildren: Cooper and Ella Hoyt; Lillie, Dorothy and Woodley Littleton; Tegan Hulett; Riley and Ava Vanham.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

JUNE 19, 2019

11:00 AM

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH

510 BELKNAP PLACE



Graveside services will be private for family at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.



Arrangements with