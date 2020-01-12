|
On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the Lord took Fred at the age of 91 to be with him and his beloved wife, Louise Reininger. He died peacefully while being hospitalized for a brief period.
Fred was born on March 11, 1928, the 9th of 13 children of Nora and Erhard Reininger of Guadalupe County. He attended school at Seguin High School. In 1946, Fred started working at The Seguin Gazette serving for seven years as a printer, operator, writer, and Sports Editor. In 1953, he became a vocational teacher at Sidney Lanier High School where he taught printing until he retired after 40 years in 1993. In 1954, he married Louise who we sadly lost in 2008. Fred and Louise raised three children together: Debbie (Steve) Kotara, Sharon Reininger, and Allan (Linda) Reininger. He was an active member and leader in the National Education Association and other educational organizations. In 1950, he joined the Army Reserves to serve his country and retired in 1988 as a Command Sergeant Major, the highest enlisted rank in the Army. While working, Fred continued to pursue a higher education and earned a degree. In both his teaching and military careers, he was recognized through various awards and commendations due to his dedication to hard work and excellence. Out of all of his many accomplishments, Fred was most proud of his students who went on to success due not only to the technical skills he taught them but also because of his encouragement and belief in them. Hardly one to stay idle, Fred worked part-time at Retama Park for another 24 years as a pari-mutuel teller from 1995 up until his passing. He made many friends at Retama and appreciated the consideration and kindness he was treated with by his coworkers and manager.
Fred was a devout Catholic all of his life rarely missing weekly mass. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports and was a loyal Spurs, Cowboys, and Astros fan. His family was most important to him. During the many difficulties and challenges life throws at all of us, Fred could always be counted on for support and encouragement. It was his love for and dedication to his family that kept him going following the blow of losing Louise after 54 years of marriage. Although we are deeply saddened and will never stop missing him, we count ourselves lucky to have had him for so long.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sisters: Clara Lackey, Adelaide Schwarz Lamprecht, Julia Lehmann, Ruby Koehler, Melitta Rabe, and Melinda Mueller, as well as brothers: William, Jerome, Ruben, and Leroy. Fred is also survived by his three children, grandchildren: Trevor (Cassie) Reininger, Devon Reininger, and Cody Kotara, great grandson: Rowan Reininger, and two siblings: Anna Marie (Edgar) Schievelbein, and James (Marlene) Reininger.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a rosary starting at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3907 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, TX. The Mass will also be celebrated at St. Pius X on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. This will be followed by a procession to Holy Cross Cemetery and a reception at nearby Retama Park to celebrate Fred's life.