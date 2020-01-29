|
|
Fred Rivera, age 78, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. Fred was born March 20, 1941, in Mercedes, Texas, to Juan and Dominga Rivera. He was a graduate of Corpus Christi Miller High School where he played Tenor saxophone in the Marching Band. Fred enlisted in the Air Force. While in the Military, Fred earned his master's degree from the University of Maryland. Fred married Dora Gonzalez on November 24, 1966 after a short courtship in Del Rio, TX. They were married 53 years.Fred served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a K9 Dog Handler and later retired as a Chief Master Sergeant after 26 years. He worked a few more years as a Postal Carrier and landlord before retiring. Fred enjoyed playing the saxophone and watching the San Antonio Spurs. An ordained Deacon, Fred served his church and Savior, Jesus Christ. Fred is survived by his wife Dora, his only son Rene and his wife Eleanor Rivera, his two grandchildren David and Jack, younger brothers Robert and Arturo and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Fred is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Armando Rivera and his nephew John Rivera. The memorial service will be held at 4pm on February 8th, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will start at 2pm. Fred will be buried at the National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Mission K9 Rescue. Anyone that would like to reach Mission K9 Rescue can use this short link to get there. http://mk9r.org Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 29, 2020