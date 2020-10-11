1/1
FRED S. GAONA
1929 - 2020
Fred S. Gaona, born April 15, 1929; went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020; at the age of 91.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Estela.

He is survived by his children; Fred Gaona, Jr., Carrie Gaona, Marjorie Menchaca (Daniel), Rose Johnson, George Gaona and David Gaona (Vilma); sisters, Pauline Zavala and Mary Jane Guzman; grandchildren, Fred Gaona III (Marisia), Philip Daniel (Kelly), Jessica Schexnayder (Derrick), Kassandra Johnson, Zakary Johnson, Anthony Gaona and Gavin Gaona, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Rosary will begin on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Elmendorf, Texas with internment to follow in the church cemetery.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Rosary
06:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
OCT
15
Interment
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
