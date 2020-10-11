Fred S. Gaona, born April 15, 1929; went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020; at the age of 91.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Estela.

He is survived by his children; Fred Gaona, Jr., Carrie Gaona, Marjorie Menchaca (Daniel), Rose Johnson, George Gaona and David Gaona (Vilma); sisters, Pauline Zavala and Mary Jane Guzman; grandchildren, Fred Gaona III (Marisia), Philip Daniel (Kelly), Jessica Schexnayder (Derrick), Kassandra Johnson, Zakary Johnson, Anthony Gaona and Gavin Gaona, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Rosary will begin on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Elmendorf, Texas with internment to follow in the church cemetery.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.