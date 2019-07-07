|
|
November 29, 1946 - June 3, 2019
Fred Williams passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at 1:36AM surrounded by close family and friends.
On November 29, 1946 at 7:07AM Frederick Edward Williams was born seven minutes after his identical twin brother, Robert Allen Williams. He is preceded in death by his father, William Robert Williams (1915-2008) and his mother Estelle Withmeyer Williams (1919-2008) as well as his brother Robert (1946-1986).
After attending catholic schools in New Orleans, he graduated from LSUNO with a degree in Business Adminis- tration. His first job was in the commercial insurance industry, where he worked for the next forty years.
Fred loved Mardi Gras and travelled to over 20 nations seeing some of the great wonders of the world. While living in New Orleans he worked for Le Petit Theatre and Gallery Circle Theatre. He lived in New Orleans and Houston, and finally settled in San Antonio in 1989.
A funeral service will be held in New Orleans. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Please bring a photograph or a story to celebrate Fred's life.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019