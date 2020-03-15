|
|
Frederick (Fritz) Donald Baker was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Carl Valentine and Anna (Mixdorf) Baker on September 30, 1935. After graduating from East High School in Waterloo he attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He then moved to Texas where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Lutheran College. He went on to receive his Masters degree from Our Lady of the Lake University.
Fritz worked for the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association and the San Antonio Missions Minor League Baseball team. But what Fritz was most proud of was his time spent at Southwest High School. While there he was a school bus driver, teacher, coach, vice-principle, and sports announcer for the Southwest Dragons. He was affectionately referred to as "The Voice of Southwest."
Fritz was also a member of Atonement Lutheran Church where he served for many years as Stewardship Chair. Fritz never married. He is survived by a sister, Barbara (Jack) Kuper, Waterloo, Iowa, and a brother, John (Carol), Decatur, Iowa, a sister-in-law, Sylvia Baker, Byron, Illinois, Terry J. (T.J.) (Joan) Kuper and family, Florissant, Missouri, and many other nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Millicent Jepson and Corrine Baker, and two brothers, Francis Baker and Arthur Baker.
A memorial service will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church, 735 Cedarhurst Drive, San Antonio, TX at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 21st.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020