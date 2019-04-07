Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Frederick Garcia
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Frederick Nicholas Garcia Obituary
March 31, 2019
FREDERICK NICHOLAS GARCIA, USAF (Ret'd.), of San Antonio, Texas, started his journey to the Heavenly Father on March 31, 2019, at the age of 82. Fred dedicated his life to his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fred was predeceased by his wife, Gwen, after 57 years of marriage. He is survived by their daughters: Vena Driver (Steve), Lu Sokolovich (Larry), Teresa Cruz, and Toni Morrison (Steven), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio. A memorial service will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home, followed by an interment service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fred's name to Morgan's Wonderland, , or a .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
