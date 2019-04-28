May 26, 1931 - April 22, 2019

Frederick Welton Jones (Fred) age 87, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1931 in Nixon, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Lee and Mary N. Jones; brother, Raymond Lee Jones; and sister, Marjorie Dean Newhouse. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl C. Jones; daughters, Deborah Ridinger (Roy), and Karen Gonzales. He also leaves behind five wonderful grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Rachel Nichole Ridinger, Aaron Troy Ridinger, Rheanna Grace Ridinger, Andrew Kyle Ridinger and Kara Christine Gonzales as well as several nieces and nephews, extended family and many, many friends. Fred proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War, where he earned several medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Occupational Medal Germany. He attended the University of Texas at Austin. He was employed at Carrier Air Conditioning Company for 50 years. He was a member of Wayside Church where he taught Sunday School. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A procession will leave Porter Loring Mortuary North on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am for a Graveside Service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:30 am. A Memorial Service to follow at Wayside Chapel at 1:00s Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary