Fredrick (Ray) Babcock began his adventurous life on January 3, 1953, and passed to the other side from complications from Guillain-Barre syndrome on March 30, 2020.
A successful small business entrepreneur, Ray owned Babcock Home Inspections for 20 years in San Antonio. He loved educating clients on property care and historical home appreciation. He was also the owner of Precision Tops and Upholstery as an antique and European car restoration specialist for 15 years in Albuquerque. Ray was a member of TPREIA and the Home Inspection forum and was a proud Wrangler from Wickenburg, AZ where he grew up. Ray loved being in Hawaii, Key West, Bahamas, The Baja, CA Sur or "Anywhere wet and warm". His life motto was "Live Free or Die".
Ray was preceded in death by a loyal, and beloved, canine Frisbee companion named Sadie.
Ray Babcock is survived by his son Brandon James Babcock, and brothers Rex Franklin Babcock, and William Randall Babcock.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to: Fisher House Foundation Inc, Gary Sinise Foundation or Semper Fi Fund.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020