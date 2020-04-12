Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FREDRICK BABCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDRICK (ray) BABCOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDRICK (ray) BABCOCK Obituary

Fredrick (Ray) Babcock began his adventurous life on January 3, 1953, and passed to the other side from complications from Guillain-Barre syndrome on March 30, 2020.

A successful small business entrepreneur, Ray owned Babcock Home Inspections for 20 years in San Antonio. He loved educating clients on property care and historical home appreciation. He was also the owner of Precision Tops and Upholstery as an antique and European car restoration specialist for 15 years in Albuquerque. Ray was a member of TPREIA and the Home Inspection forum and was a proud Wrangler from Wickenburg, AZ where he grew up. Ray loved being in Hawaii, Key West, Bahamas, The Baja, CA Sur or "Anywhere wet and warm". His life motto was "Live Free or Die".

Ray was preceded in death by a loyal, and beloved, canine Frisbee companion named Sadie.

Ray Babcock is survived by his son Brandon James Babcock, and brothers Rex Franklin Babcock, and William Randall Babcock.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to: Fisher House Foundation Inc, Gary Sinise Foundation or Semper Fi Fund.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -