Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FREDRICK RAYMOND LAHSER


1939 - 2020
FREDRICK RAYMOND LAHSER Obituary

Fredrick Raymond Lahser, 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Fred was born on September 14, 1939 in Harlingen, Texas to Carl William and Mary Price Lahser, the second of three boys.

Fred proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War era, retiring in 1976 with 20 years of service, and had a second 20 year Civil Service career at Lackland and Kelly AFB. He was a graduate of the Incarnate Word College.

Fred was a devoted father, husband and brother with a love of nature and animals. Fred is survived by his wife, Supranee; sons, Frederick C. Lahser and Chaidan Lekcha-um; grandchildren, Christopher Lahser-Vercesi and Supranee Rose Lekcha-um; brothers Carl William Jr and Miles Arthur Lahser; sisters-in-law Carol Lahser and Dhalatchanun Lahser; and nephew Charles Lahser.

A memorial will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, 78218 on April 28, 2020, from 4-8 pm, with controlled visitation.

A full military funeral service will be pending.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020
