Freida Fae Engelke Camina passed away March 3, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1935 in Del Rio, Texas. She was raised as a child in Brackettville, Texas. The family moved to San Antonio in 1948 when she was 13 years old. She was preceded in death by her father Erhardt Albert (Al) Engelke, mother Ethel B. Arnold Engelke McGrew Hart, sons Steve Kosharek and Scott Kosharek, grandson Joseph Kosharek, brother Phillip Engelke and brother-in-law, Sterling Crabtree. She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Camina Sr., son Robert Camina Jr., son Timothy Kosharek, grandchildren Melissa Sims, Holly Currier, Shelly Kosharek, Julie Kosharek, Joyce Ann Kosharek, Steve Kosharek II of Mississippi, and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister Pat Crabtree of Brenham, Texas, sister-in-law Linda Engelke also of Brenham, brother and sister-in-law Bennie and Kathleen McGrew of Garden Ridge, Texas, and sister Bobbie Sue Fleming of PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church from 1979 until February 5, 2017. With a genuine sense of humor, a real "character" at times, she was a woman of many talents. Ever active and an artistic craftsperson, her talents included semi-professional baker and decorator of custom cakes, piano player, accomplished singer in a folk group, den mother, and scouting activist teaching crafts of all kinds and nature lore. She painted, embroidered, was a Major in the Alamo SQ. Civil Air Patrol, band mother, cancer survivor, and retired as an elementary school teacher who taught herself computer skills to pass them on to special needs children. She never wavered in her unconditional acceptance of her children and husband. Even while severely tested and tried, her principles and innate values were an unbreakable foundation. A personality unique and beyond the norm throughout her life, all those who knew her were as uniquely blessed. The Visitation will be 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolence may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 5, 2020