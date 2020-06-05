FUMIKO BERNHARDT
1929 - 2020
Fumiko Bernhardt, born in Saitama-Ken, Japan, February 25, 1929, passed away the morning May 07, 2020, after a lingering illness. Her close friends Larry and Diann Baker, Nancy Engebretson and Karin Kreusel were at her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Michael and mother and brother in Japan.

She is survived by numerous relatives in Japan.

Fumiko was an independent, caring, loving, and happy content individual.

She had many talents: cooking, sewing, painting, gardening and cake decorating to name a few.

She excelled in all.

Fumiko will be interred at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with her husband Richard.

Funeral arrangements by Neptune Society, 8910 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas 78250.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
