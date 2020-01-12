Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
535 New Laredo Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel G. Gonzalez


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriel G. Gonzalez Obituary

Gabriel G. Gonzalez, age 85, was called home by our Lord on January 4, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing. Born January 20, 1934, in Laredo, Texas, to Sebastian and Cruz Gonzalez. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many who will miss him dearly. Our father was a strong man of faith and truly lived life to the fullest. After serving in the Army, he returned home and married the love of his life. While raising eight children together, they embarked on numerous ventures which included Tesoro Party House, Pan American Party House, Pan American Restaurant, South Texas Home Services and also served as Director for BexarMet Water Board. His passion for business was reflected in his continued desire to manage his current ventures, despite his physical limitations. His creativity, risk taking, and hard work ethics will remain an inspiration to us. He loved to take family trips, especially the ones to the casinos. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian and Cruz Gonzalez and son Joe Gonzalez. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Olivia Gonzalez, his children Rita (Richard) Perez, Gabriel (Mary Lou) Gonzalez, Delia (Sal) Quintana, Roy Gonzalez, Jesse (Nancy) Gonzalez, Henry (Norma) Gonzalez, and Homer (Valerie) Gonzalez; 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; brother

Homer Gonzalez, sisters Grace Garza, Imelda Tobias, Tommy Roberts, Dora Dilley, and Enriqueta Gonzalez along with numerous nieces and nephews all whom he dearly loved. We would like to thank American Medical Hospice for all they did for our father, especially Nadine, Herman, Ray, Norma and Scott. SERVICE Visitation will be held at Brookehill Funeral Home, 711 SE Military Drive, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5-7pm with a Rosary to follow at 7pm. The Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Highway, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10am with a Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2, 746 Castroville Rd. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -