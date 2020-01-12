|
Gabriel G. Gonzalez, age 85, was called home by our Lord on January 4, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing. Born January 20, 1934, in Laredo, Texas, to Sebastian and Cruz Gonzalez. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many who will miss him dearly. Our father was a strong man of faith and truly lived life to the fullest. After serving in the Army, he returned home and married the love of his life. While raising eight children together, they embarked on numerous ventures which included Tesoro Party House, Pan American Party House, Pan American Restaurant, South Texas Home Services and also served as Director for BexarMet Water Board. His passion for business was reflected in his continued desire to manage his current ventures, despite his physical limitations. His creativity, risk taking, and hard work ethics will remain an inspiration to us. He loved to take family trips, especially the ones to the casinos. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian and Cruz Gonzalez and son Joe Gonzalez. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Olivia Gonzalez, his children Rita (Richard) Perez, Gabriel (Mary Lou) Gonzalez, Delia (Sal) Quintana, Roy Gonzalez, Jesse (Nancy) Gonzalez, Henry (Norma) Gonzalez, and Homer (Valerie) Gonzalez; 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; brother
Homer Gonzalez, sisters Grace Garza, Imelda Tobias, Tommy Roberts, Dora Dilley, and Enriqueta Gonzalez along with numerous nieces and nephews all whom he dearly loved. We would like to thank American Medical Hospice for all they did for our father, especially Nadine, Herman, Ray, Norma and Scott. SERVICE Visitation will be held at Brookehill Funeral Home, 711 SE Military Drive, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5-7pm with a Rosary to follow at 7pm. The Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Highway, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10am with a Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2, 746 Castroville Rd. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.