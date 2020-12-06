1/1
GABRIEL JOSEPH VILLARONGA-SUAREZ
1941 - 2020
Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on April 27, 1941 to Rosario Suarez-Barceló and Gabriel Edmundo Villaronga-Pasarell, he graduated as a Chemical Engineer from CAAM – A & M College, and received an MBA from Catholic University of Puerto Rico.

He served as a Lt. in the US Armed Forces in Ft. Lewis, Washington. Gabriel's professional trajectory included senior executive positions in Enron, Bechtel, CORCO and Union Carbide, and lived with his family in Texas, California,Venezuela and Puerto Rico. A talented musician, Gabriel played the clarinet in high school and through college at the Ponce Municipal Band, later taking up guitar, organ and keyboard to the delight of family and friends.

A long -time resident of Houston and San Antonio, Texas, Gabriel is survived by his children Elena del Rosario; Ana Elisa (Claudio Roman-Ros), Maria (Donna Rolin), Max (Erin DeWinne) and Francisco, as well as grandchildren William Roman-Ros, Gabriel H, Diego F, James A, Sarah M and Rachel E Villaronga, and step-grandchildren, Nicolas Rolin and Morgan Kenny. In addition, he is survived by his longtime spouse and friend, Millie Mayoral and companion Celeste Mendez.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
