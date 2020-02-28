Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:45 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
618 S. Grimes St.
Gabriel Munoz Fuentes


1942 - 2020
Gabriel Munoz Fuentes Obituary

Gabriel Munoz (Gabby) Fuentes, born on August 28, 1942, entered into rest on February 19, 2020 at the age of 77.

He is survived by his beloved companion of 21 years, Yolanda Cantu; daughter, Teresa Ann Leija, and husband Eugene, Angelica M. Fink and husband James, Maria Socorro Fuentes and husband Michael; son, Andrew M. Fuentes and wife Veronica, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Fuentes was a lifetime member of The Knights of Columbus.

Visitation will be Sunday March 1st from 6:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited 7:00p.m. at Mission Park South.

Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home at 8:45a.m. for a funeral Mass at 9:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 618 S. Grimes St. On Monday March 2, 2020.

Interment to follow at Fort Sam National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2020
