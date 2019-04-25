Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Gail Enid Pugsley

Gail Enid Pugsley Obituary
MARCH 7, 1936 - APRIL 23, 2019
Gail Enid Pugsley age 83 of San Antonio passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born March 7, 1936 in Hackensack, New Jersey to LeRoy and Stena (Goodrich) Skidmore.

She met her loving husband of over 60 years, Robert in New York City and after a few moves they ended up in San Antonio.


Gail loved to travel, having traveled to Europe with friends. She was always active and enjoyed the outdoors, playing tennis and golf with her friends. She loved animals and for years had English Sheepdogs and cats. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Richard Pugsley and his wife, Kim, David Pugsley and his wife, Sage and Holly Riley and her husband, Mike; and grandchildren, Melanie and Nicole Pugsley and Camden and Cooper Riley.

Visitation will be from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Fred J. Tips Chapel at Mission Burial Park North Dominion, 20900 IH 10 West. Interment will follow at the Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 25, 2019
