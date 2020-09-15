Gail Gaiser DeViney went home to be with her Lord Tuesday September 7th, 2020. She passed quietly in her sleep due to complications with diabetes. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

Gail was born on January 1, 1939 in San Antonio, TX to Ray and Nola Gaiser. She graduated from Jefferson High School where she was a proud Lasso. Later, she had a long career at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, where she worked in customer service and management for 38 years. She enjoyed socializing with her many friends through Aggie Wives' Club, her La Fonda lunch group, and canasta group.

Nothing was more important to her than her family, and her kind and giving spirit are her legacy through her children and grandchildren. Her gracious and loving demeanor was a blessing to all who knew her. She will be remembered for her unselfish character and generous nature.

Gail is preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as her sister Glenda Raye Hill. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kathy (Jack) Lucas, Jerry DeViney, and Kim (David) Lucario. She will be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Nola (P.J.) Friedell, Brent (Jessica) Taylor, Jackie (Roddy) Jones and Shayla DeViney. Additionally, Gail is survived by her seven great-grandchildren, Richard, Joseph, Coleman, Geoffrey, Theodore, Jacey Gail, and Adrie, and her siblings George (Phyllis) Gaiser and Gregory Gaiser. In addition, Gail was loved by two nieces and two nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, to be determined.