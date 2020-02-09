|
Garey Michael "Mike" Allen passed away at age 71. Born in San Antonio, he went to Lee High School and then served three years in the U.S. Marines. A Viet Nam veteran, Mike was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1970. He worked at Sears approximately 25 years in San Antonio and at several other jobs in Blanco, eventually retiring to spend time fishing, hunting, and gardening.
In the last year of his life, Mike tried diligently to finish building a huge pond where he lived, but time caught up with him before he could complete the project.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy "Dotty" Jean Smith, and father, William "Bill" Anderson Allen, Jr. He is survived by a son, Alan Michael Allen; brother, Jon Brent Allen; brother, David Lane Allen; and one grandaughter.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020