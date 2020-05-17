Garrett Dowd Bourne, 74, of Bentonville, Ark and formerly of San Antonio, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born February 8, 1946 in Owenton, Kentucky to the late Garland and Rachel King Bourne. Col. Bourne proudly served his country with a 28 year career in the US Army. Active duty posts in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm saw him commanding more than 2,000 field artillery soldiers. Following military retirement, he enjoyed a 2nd career in banking and retired from Frost Bank in San Antonio, where he was a Senior Vice-President. Garrett actively served his church and enjoyed traveling to National Parks, playing cards, especially poker. He was also deeply committed to his family who will remember him as a loving husband, father and grumps. Survivors include his loving wife of more than 52 years, Darla Bourne; his daughter, Michelle Barnes of Bentonville; grandchildren, Arielle Amburn and Taylor Stephens of Fayetteville, Ark; 2 brothers, Louis and Cam Bourne of Ohio; numerous extended family members; military and business associates and dear friends. The Visitation, Funeral Service and inurnment, with Full Military Honors will be announced following relaxation of current restrictions on gatherings. Arrangements are under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville, Ark. Condolences may be expressed at www.CallisonLoughFH.com
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.