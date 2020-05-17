GARRETT DOWD BOURNE
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GARRETT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garrett Dowd Bourne, 74, of Bentonville, Ark and formerly of San Antonio, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born February 8, 1946 in Owenton, Kentucky to the late Garland and Rachel King Bourne. Col. Bourne proudly served his country with a 28 year career in the US Army. Active duty posts in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm saw him commanding more than 2,000 field artillery soldiers. Following military retirement, he enjoyed a 2nd career in banking and retired from Frost Bank in San Antonio, where he was a Senior Vice-President. Garrett actively served his church and enjoyed traveling to National Parks, playing cards, especially poker. He was also deeply committed to his family who will remember him as a loving husband, father and grumps. Survivors include his loving wife of more than 52 years, Darla Bourne; his daughter, Michelle Barnes of Bentonville; grandchildren, Arielle Amburn and Taylor Stephens of Fayetteville, Ark; 2 brothers, Louis and Cam Bourne of Ohio; numerous extended family members; military and business associates and dear friends. The Visitation, Funeral Service and inurnment, with Full Military Honors will be announced following relaxation of current restrictions on gatherings. Arrangements are under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville, Ark. Condolences may be expressed at www.CallisonLoughFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callison-Lough Funeral Home
605 W Central
Bentonville, AR 72712
4792732477
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved