April 1, 1947 - February 18, 2019

Garry L. Nutt, age 71, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, in San Antonio. After 25 years in food service, he followed his call into ministry providing pastoral care at Northern Hills UMC, Asbury UMC, and Methodist Hospital. During his retirement, he volunteered at Methodist Hospital as a Bluebird. Garry enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Marion Nutt and Wilma Dean Freeman; brother, Jimmy Nutt; and 2 nephews. Garry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy Nutt; children, Laura Bergkvist (Tim), Cindy Childress (Jason), Michelle Goertz (Chris), and Jennifer Nutt; grandchildren, Eric, Megan, Leah, Peyton, Parker, Chloe, and Cambrie; sisters, Janie Wellman (James) and Rhonda Johnson (Richard); brother, Ronnie Nutt (Javone); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



SERVICE

MONDAY,

FEBRUARY 25, 2019

11:00 A.M.

NORTHERN HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

3703 N. LOOP 1604 E.



Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Northern Hills United Methodist Church.



