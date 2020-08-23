1/
Gary D. Zintgraff
Gary D. Zintgraff, 77, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on 21 July 2020 from COVID-19 complications. He was a proud San Antonio native, graduating from Highlands High School. He earned Masters degrees in Organic Chemistry and Environmental Science from Rice University before serving in the US Navy as the Chief Engineering Officer on the USS Lyman K. Swanson during Vietnam. After naval service, he worked for Eli Lilly, patenting processes for some cephalosporins still in use today. After Lilly, he became an entrepreneur, starting several companies; one was listed as #4 on INC magazine's 100 fastest growing small public companies. He was a registered Professional Engineer and a graduate of Strategic Planning at the Naval War College.

Gary was known for his love of chess and once bested world chess champion, Walter Browne, in his only simul-game loss that year.

Gary was also passionate for handball, competing for 50 years and always 'good for at least 7 points" with his wicked hop serves. He was a voracious reader of military history and science and never stopped learning. He also loved music and sharing CDs with his friends. He was a man of integrity and greatly valued family.

Gary is survived by his son, LCDR Ryan Zintgraff, married to Rachel, with grandchildren Makenzie and Douglas. Gary is also survived by his daughter, Amber Oliver as well as his brother Robert Zintgraff, extended family, friends and loved ones.

Because of COVID-19, private funeral arrangements and celebration of life are pending a future date. The family requests donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org) in lieu of flowers.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
