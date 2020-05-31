Gary J. Weaver, LTC Retired, age 77 passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born August 9, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri to Marvin and Marianne Weaver.He graduated from St. Gregory's Grade School in 1956, where his parents were founding members. Gary graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1960. He was very proud of his high school, he said Central laid the basis for his entire life.He graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of Houston in 1965, after attending the University of Texas (he loved his Longhorns and Cougars). He was proud to have been a member of Delta Chi Fraternity, as well as being affiliated with Phi Kappa Theta Social Fraternity; the Pershing Rifles (ROTC fraternity) and Sigma Delta Chi Journalistic Society. In 1976, he received a Master's Degree in Health Care Administration from Southwest Texas State University.Gary met Mary Helen Cabrera in San Antonio in 1968, it was love at first sight for him, and they were married in 1970. He always credited his wife for helping make possible many of his successes in life.He joined the Air Force in 1965 and served on Active Duty as a Medical Service Corps Officer. After completing 23 years of service, he went back to work for the VA as the National Disaster Medical System Medical Emergency Planner. He then came back to Wilford Hall Medical Center (24 years of Civil Service) and was a Civil Service Healthcare Administrator.Gary was very active in his parish, Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was a member of the ACTS community, and was past Grand Knight for 2 terms of Council 786 Knights of Columbus; which is the Mother Council of San Antonio.Gary was a man of many interests, conversant about an incredible number of subjects, a voracious reader, a man of grand dreams and ideas, a sentimental man who adored his family, particularly his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Gary's legacy will live on through the shared memories of friends and loved ones.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Helen; daughters, Carrie Ann Mosley and Deborah Fleming; sons, John Becker and James Becker; granddaughters, Madison, Danielle, and Kendall; grandsons, Robert and Jonathan; great granddaughter, Ellina; sister, Donna Weaver Tousley; and his beloved uncle Earl Kohlenhoefer of San Ramon, California.Gary was preceded in death by his father, Marvin E. Weaver; mother, Marianne Weaver; grandparents, Marie and Irvin Kohlenhoefer; and family members in St. Louis, Missouri, uncle Irvin Kohlenhoefer, aunt Jeanette Ferguson (uncle Alfie), uncle Eugene Kohlenhoefer, and uncle Ralph Kohlenhoefer of Williamsburg, Virginia.FUNERAL SERVICESVisitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, at The Angelus Chapel beginning at 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.Visitation will resume Wednesday, June 3, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Rosary recited at 9:30 A.M. and a Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:00 A.M.MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONSIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to Central Catholic High School, 1403 N. St. Mary's St., San Antonio, Texas 78215.