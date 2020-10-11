1/1
GARY L. MILLS
1954 - 2020
Gary Lynn Mills, 66, of Corpus Christi, TX and Boerne, TX passed away September 27, 2020 after a short battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis of the Lungs. Gary was born on January 6, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a successful businessman in the oil and gas industry. He served his country in the US Army where he graduated from jump school and proudly jumped in the 82nd airborne. He also served his local community by supporting many nonprofit organizations such as The Clarity Child Guidance Center in San Antonio, Progeria Research Foundation, Teed Off at Cancer and many more.

He married the love of his life, Vickye Spruce Mills in August of 1988, He was a loving father, paw paw and great-grandfather. He would light up a room with his smile and hugs and he loved to laugh and have a good time. He was preceded in death by Vickye Spruce Mills (wife) Rolfe Mills (Father), Margaret Melton (Mom) and Lane Craig (grandson) Gary is survived by his significant other, Tina Rose; her two children, Joe and Miranda; his children, Taylor Mills and wife Lauren, Nick Mills and wife, Sherri, Chris Graves and wife, Brandi, Brady Crook and wife,

Lisa, Brandi Burleson and husband Tommy; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Larry Mills of San Antonio and Sherry Carr of Friona, Tx For health and safety reasons a private ceremony will be held for family only followed by a public service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Clairty Child Guidance Center in memory of Gary Mills. You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
