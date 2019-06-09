January 2, 1944 - May 26, 2019

Born in Illinois to Josephine and Roger Stamp. Gary graduated from Monticello High School, attended Southern Illinois University and a received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from The University of Illinois in 1970.

Post-graduation, he began a 28-year military career, serving in the Air Force and Army, and earning numerous awards and commendations. He retired in San Antonio as a Colonel in 1999.

A founding member of the



Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society, he served as its Executive Director from 1999 until 2018, advancing the quality and accessibility of emergency veterinary care around the world.

A devoted volunteer, he was instrumental in developing his church's youth sports program, working tirelessly to establish a sports complex that hosts countless soccer, softball and baseball games throughout each year.

Gary is survived by his wife, Mary; his children Alisa (Drew Mengwasser) and Eric; Grandson, William; brother, Richard; and best friend, Charlotte.

The Rosary will be held 7pm, Thursday, June 13, at St Elizabeth Ann Seton (memorial following). Mass of Resurrection will be at 10am, Friday, June 14, at St Elizabeth Ann Seton with Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30pm.

