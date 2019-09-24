|
|
February 12, 1943 - September 17, 2019
Gary Layton Anderson passed away on September 17, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 12, 1943. He graduated from Westminster College and went on to obtain his law degree from the University of Texas in Austin. Gary served as a JAG for 20 years in the United States Army and worked for the Department of Justice as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for 25 Years.
He was very involved with the American Bar Association and Federal Bar Association throughout his career and served as an officer in various sections of these association.
His hobbies included wine tasting, traveling and playing golf. He lead a full life enjoying traveling, golfing and living in places such as Germany, Thailand, Belgium, as well as many locations throughout the United States.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Jane Anderson. He is survived by his sisters Mary Ferro and Jane Axon, his brother Charles Anderson (Sally), as well as his daughters, Susan Avivi (Avishai), Monique Cinquanta (Matt), and his son, Jordan Anderson as well as many nieces and nephews.
The memorial is on Friday, October 18, 2019 @ 2:45 PM. The memorial will be at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio,Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jasmine's Haven Rescue Inc. (https://
www.jasmineshaven.com)
or the (https://www.
woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019